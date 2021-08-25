InfoBeans Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.56 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.56 crore in June 2021 up 15.15% from Rs. 28.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2021 down 26.8% from Rs. 9.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.97 crore in June 2021 down 19.07% from Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2020.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.99 in June 2020.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 373.45 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 135.69% returns over the last 6 months and 222.50% over the last 12 months.