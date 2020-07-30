InfoBeans Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.28 crore, up 6.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.28 crore in June 2020 up 6.43% from Rs. 26.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.59 crore in June 2020 up 91.73% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2020 up 67.62% from Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2019.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2019.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 104.35 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.06% returns over the last 6 months and 71.35% over the last 12 months.