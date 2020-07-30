App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InfoBeans Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.28 crore, up 6.43% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.28 crore in June 2020 up 6.43% from Rs. 26.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.59 crore in June 2020 up 91.73% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2020 up 67.62% from Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2019.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2019.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 104.35 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.06% returns over the last 6 months and 71.35% over the last 12 months.

InfoBeans Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations28.2827.8526.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.2827.8526.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.6516.9817.73
Depreciation1.581.531.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.684.262.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.365.074.77
Other Income2.383.001.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.748.076.06
Interest0.170.160.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.577.925.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.577.925.91
Tax0.982.210.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.595.715.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.595.715.00
Equity Share Capital24.0224.0224.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.992.382.08
Diluted EPS3.992.382.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.992.382.08
Diluted EPS3.992.382.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #InfoBeans Tech #InfoBeans Technologies #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.