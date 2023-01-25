 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

InfoBeans Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.22 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.22 crore in December 2022 up 46.95% from Rs. 42.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2022 up 55.63% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2022 up 56.92% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2021.

InfoBeans Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.22 61.84 42.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 62.22 61.84 42.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.49 40.35 27.22
Depreciation 1.75 1.73 1.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.83 7.74 5.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.15 12.02 8.17
Other Income 1.55 0.26 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.70 12.28 9.57
Interest 1.44 1.53 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.26 10.75 9.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.26 10.75 9.42
Tax 1.95 2.92 1.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.31 7.83 7.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.31 7.83 7.91
Equity Share Capital 24.26 24.25 24.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.08 3.23 3.28
Diluted EPS 5.05 3.22 3.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.08 3.23 3.28
Diluted EPS 5.05 3.22 3.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited