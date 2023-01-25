InfoBeans Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.22 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.22 crore in December 2022 up 46.95% from Rs. 42.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2022 up 55.63% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2022 up 56.92% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2021.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.28 in December 2021.

