English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    InfoBeans Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.22 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.22 crore in December 2022 up 46.95% from Rs. 42.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2022 up 55.63% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2022 up 56.92% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2021.

    InfoBeans Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.2261.8442.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.2261.8442.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.4940.3527.22
    Depreciation1.751.731.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.837.745.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1512.028.17
    Other Income1.550.261.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7012.289.57
    Interest1.441.530.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2610.759.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.2610.759.42
    Tax1.952.921.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.317.837.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.317.837.91
    Equity Share Capital24.2624.2524.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.083.233.28
    Diluted EPS5.053.223.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.083.233.28
    Diluted EPS5.053.223.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited