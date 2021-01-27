InfoBeans Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.00 crore, up 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.00 crore in December 2020 up 9.43% from Rs. 27.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2020 up 56% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2020 up 38.13% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2019.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2019.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 145.20 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.00% returns over the last 6 months and 66.42% over the last 12 months.