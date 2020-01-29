InfoBeans Tech Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore, up 6.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore in December 2019 up 6.78% from Rs. 25.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2019 up 37.98% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2019 up 38.63% from Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2018.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2018.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 83.55 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)