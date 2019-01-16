InfoBeans Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.67 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.67 crore in December 2018 up 18.63% from Rs. 21.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2018 down 16.23% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2018 down 13.58% from Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2017.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2017.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 75.10 on January 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 29.48% returns over the last 6 months and 1.08% over the last 12 months.