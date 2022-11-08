 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
InfoBeans Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore, up 76% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore in September 2022 up 76% from Rs. 56.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.23 crore in September 2022 down 12.79% from Rs. 11.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.58 crore in September 2022 up 36.85% from Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2021.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 536.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.

InfoBeans Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.46 96.20 56.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.46 96.20 56.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.10 63.23 39.64
Depreciation 7.47 7.19 3.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.91 11.47 8.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.98 14.31 4.49
Other Income 2.13 2.12 8.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.11 16.43 12.86
Interest 1.85 2.23 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.26 14.20 12.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.26 14.20 12.15
Tax 3.03 2.57 0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.23 11.63 11.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.23 11.63 11.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.23 11.63 11.73
Equity Share Capital 24.25 24.25 24.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.24 4.79 4.87
Diluted EPS 4.21 4.77 4.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.24 4.79 4.87
Diluted EPS 4.21 4.77 4.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm
