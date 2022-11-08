InfoBeans Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore, up 76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore in September 2022 up 76% from Rs. 56.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.23 crore in September 2022 down 12.79% from Rs. 11.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.58 crore in September 2022 up 36.85% from Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2021.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 536.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.