    InfoBeans Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore, up 76% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore in September 2022 up 76% from Rs. 56.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.23 crore in September 2022 down 12.79% from Rs. 11.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.58 crore in September 2022 up 36.85% from Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021.

    InfoBeans Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2021.

    InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 536.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.4696.2056.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.4696.2056.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.1063.2339.64
    Depreciation7.477.193.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.9111.478.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9814.314.49
    Other Income2.132.128.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1116.4312.86
    Interest1.852.230.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2614.2012.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.2614.2012.15
    Tax3.032.570.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.2311.6311.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.2311.6311.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.2311.6311.73
    Equity Share Capital24.2524.2524.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.244.794.87
    Diluted EPS4.214.774.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.244.794.87
    Diluted EPS4.214.774.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

