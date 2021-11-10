InfoBeans Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.51 crore, up 36.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.51 crore in September 2021 up 36.75% from Rs. 41.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.73 crore in September 2021 up 145.25% from Rs. 4.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in September 2021 up 96.43% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2020.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.99 in September 2020.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 466.70 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.94% returns over the last 6 months and 239.29% over the last 12 months.