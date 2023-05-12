English
    InfoBeans Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.95 crore, up 0.61% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.95 crore in March 2023 up 0.61% from Rs. 91.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2023 down 72.88% from Rs. 17.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2023 down 46.45% from Rs. 29.43 crore in March 2022.

    InfoBeans Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.25 in March 2022.

    InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 487.35 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.32% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.

    InfoBeans Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.9597.7091.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.9597.7091.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.7767.9755.23
    Depreciation7.877.619.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2911.5410.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.0210.5816.88
    Other Income4.874.403.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8914.9820.23
    Interest1.881.862.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.0113.1217.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.0113.1217.74
    Tax1.273.770.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.749.3517.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.749.3517.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.749.3517.48
    Equity Share Capital24.2524.2624.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.953.867.25
    Diluted EPS1.943.837.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.953.867.25
    Diluted EPS1.943.837.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 02:44 pm