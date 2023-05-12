InfoBeans Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.95 crore, up 0.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.95 crore in March 2023 up 0.61% from Rs. 91.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2023 down 72.88% from Rs. 17.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2023 down 46.45% from Rs. 29.43 crore in March 2022.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.25 in March 2022.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 487.35 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.32% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.