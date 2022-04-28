InfoBeans Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.39 crore, up 94.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.39 crore in March 2022 up 94.83% from Rs. 46.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.48 crore in March 2022 up 74.29% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.43 crore in March 2022 up 117.2% from Rs. 13.55 crore in March 2021.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2021.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 743.60 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 99.33% returns over the last 6 months and 277.56% over the last 12 months.