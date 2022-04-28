 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
InfoBeans Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.39 crore, up 94.83% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.39 crore in March 2022 up 94.83% from Rs. 46.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.48 crore in March 2022 up 74.29% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.43 crore in March 2022 up 117.2% from Rs. 13.55 crore in March 2021.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2021.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 743.60 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 99.33% returns over the last 6 months and 277.56% over the last 12 months.

InfoBeans Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.39 71.59 46.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.39 71.59 46.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.23 43.61 31.49
Depreciation 9.20 3.87 4.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.08 7.33 5.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.88 16.78 4.76
Other Income 3.35 2.54 3.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.23 19.32 8.66
Interest 2.49 0.69 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.74 18.63 7.86
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.64
P/L Before Tax 17.74 18.63 7.21
Tax 0.26 1.57 -2.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.48 17.06 10.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.48 17.06 10.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.48 17.06 10.03
Equity Share Capital 24.17 24.17 24.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.25 7.07 4.18
Diluted EPS 7.19 7.01 4.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.25 7.07 4.18
Diluted EPS 7.19 7.01 4.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:00 am
