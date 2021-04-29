InfoBeans Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.91 crore, up 3.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.91 crore in March 2021 up 3.89% from Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2021 up 510.82% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in March 2021 up 42.03% from Rs. 9.54 crore in March 2020.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2020.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 190.35 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.38% returns over the last 6 months and 92.56% over the last 12 months.