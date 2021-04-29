MARKET NEWS

InfoBeans Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.91 crore, up 3.89% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.91 crore in March 2021 up 3.89% from Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2021 up 510.82% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in March 2021 up 42.03% from Rs. 9.54 crore in March 2020.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2020.

Close

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 190.35 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.38% returns over the last 6 months and 92.56% over the last 12 months.

InfoBeans Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations46.9144.1845.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations46.9144.1845.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.4929.7930.19
Depreciation4.893.694.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.773.958.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.766.761.81
Other Income3.908.543.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6615.294.86
Interest0.800.831.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.8614.463.44
Exceptional Items-0.64----
P/L Before Tax7.2114.463.44
Tax-2.820.081.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.0314.381.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.0314.381.64
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.0314.381.64
Equity Share Capital24.0224.0224.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.185.990.68
Diluted EPS4.185.990.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.185.990.68
Diluted EPS4.185.990.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:56 am

