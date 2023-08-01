English
    InfoBeans Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore, down 4.78% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore in June 2023 down 4.78% from Rs. 96.20 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2023 down 70.25% from Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.91 crore in June 2023 down 36.88% from Rs. 23.62 crore in June 2022.
    InfoBeans Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.79 in June 2022.InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 464.30 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.38% returns over the last 6 months and -36.34% over the last 12 months.
    InfoBeans Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.6091.9596.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.6091.9596.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.0870.7763.23
    Depreciation7.587.877.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.3810.2911.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.563.0214.31
    Other Income2.774.872.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.337.8916.43
    Interest1.471.882.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.866.0114.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.866.0114.20
    Tax2.401.272.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.464.7411.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.464.7411.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.464.7411.63
    Equity Share Capital24.2924.2524.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.431.954.79
    Diluted EPS1.421.944.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.431.954.79
    Diluted EPS1.421.944.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

