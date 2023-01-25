InfoBeans Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.70 crore, up 36.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.70 crore in December 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 71.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2022 down 45.19% from Rs. 17.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 23.19 crore in December 2021.