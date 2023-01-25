English
    InfoBeans Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.70 crore, up 36.47% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.70 crore in December 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 71.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2022 down 45.19% from Rs. 17.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 23.19 crore in December 2021.

    InfoBeans Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.7099.4671.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.7099.4671.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.9767.1043.61
    Depreciation7.617.473.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5411.917.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5812.9816.78
    Other Income4.402.132.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9815.1119.32
    Interest1.861.850.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1213.2618.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.1213.2618.63
    Tax3.773.031.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.3510.2317.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.3510.2317.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.3510.2317.06
    Equity Share Capital24.2624.2524.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.864.247.07
    Diluted EPS3.834.217.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.864.247.07
    Diluted EPS3.834.217.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
