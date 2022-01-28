InfoBeans Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.59 crore, up 62.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.59 crore in December 2021 up 62.03% from Rs. 44.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.06 crore in December 2021 up 18.6% from Rs. 14.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.19 crore in December 2021 up 22.18% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2020.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.99 in December 2020.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 571.90 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.16% returns over the last 6 months and 288.12% over the last 12 months.