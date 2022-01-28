MARKET NEWS

    InfoBeans Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.59 crore, up 62.03% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.59 crore in December 2021 up 62.03% from Rs. 44.18 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.06 crore in December 2021 up 18.6% from Rs. 14.38 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.19 crore in December 2021 up 22.18% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2020.

    InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.99 in December 2020.

    InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 571.90 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.16% returns over the last 6 months and 288.12% over the last 12 months.

    InfoBeans Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.5956.5144.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.5956.5144.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.6139.6429.79
    Depreciation3.873.643.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.338.743.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.784.496.76
    Other Income2.548.378.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3212.8615.29
    Interest0.690.710.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6312.1514.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.6312.1514.46
    Tax1.570.420.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.0611.7314.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.0611.7314.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.0611.7314.38
    Equity Share Capital24.1724.1124.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.074.875.99
    Diluted EPS7.014.815.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.074.875.99
    Diluted EPS7.014.815.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #InfoBeans Tech #InfoBeans Technologies #Results
    first published: Jan 28, 2022
