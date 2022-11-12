 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Info Edge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 531.82 crore, up 51.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:

Net Sales at Rs 531.82 crore in September 2022 up 51.22% from Rs. 351.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.10 crore in September 2022 down 97.99% from Rs. 8,355.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.94 crore in September 2022 up 55.6% from Rs. 150.35 crore in September 2021.

Info Edge EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 649.52 in September 2021.

Info Edge shares closed at 3,815.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -37.94% over the last 12 months.

Info Edge India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 531.82 507.66 351.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 531.82 507.66 351.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 225.86 224.41 160.49
Depreciation 10.47 9.89 9.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.96 120.12 84.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.54 153.24 96.39
Other Income 49.93 41.87 44.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.47 195.11 140.43
Interest 0.99 0.96 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 222.47 194.15 139.21
Exceptional Items -- -- 9,293.79
P/L Before Tax 222.47 194.15 9,433.00
Tax 54.38 45.73 1,077.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 168.10 148.43 8,355.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 168.10 148.43 8,355.72
Equity Share Capital 128.98 128.98 128.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.05 11.54 649.52
Diluted EPS 12.98 11.48 643.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.05 11.54 649.52
Diluted EPS 12.98 11.48 643.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm
