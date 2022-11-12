Info Edge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 531.82 crore, up 51.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 531.82 crore in September 2022 up 51.22% from Rs. 351.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.10 crore in September 2022 down 97.99% from Rs. 8,355.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.94 crore in September 2022 up 55.6% from Rs. 150.35 crore in September 2021.

Info Edge EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 649.52 in September 2021.

Info Edge shares closed at 3,815.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -37.94% over the last 12 months.