    Info Edge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 531.82 crore, up 51.22% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 531.82 crore in September 2022 up 51.22% from Rs. 351.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.10 crore in September 2022 down 97.99% from Rs. 8,355.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.94 crore in September 2022 up 55.6% from Rs. 150.35 crore in September 2021.

    Info Edge EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 649.52 in September 2021.

    Info Edge shares closed at 3,815.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -37.94% over the last 12 months.

    Info Edge India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations531.82507.66351.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations531.82507.66351.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost225.86224.41160.49
    Depreciation10.479.899.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.96120.1284.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.54153.2496.39
    Other Income49.9341.8744.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.47195.11140.43
    Interest0.990.961.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax222.47194.15139.21
    Exceptional Items----9,293.79
    P/L Before Tax222.47194.159,433.00
    Tax54.3845.731,077.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities168.10148.438,355.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period168.10148.438,355.72
    Equity Share Capital128.98128.98128.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0511.54649.52
    Diluted EPS12.9811.48643.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0511.54649.52
    Diluted EPS12.9811.48643.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
