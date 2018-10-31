Info Edge Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 265.01 crore, up 17.67% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 265.01 crore in September 2018 up 17.67% from Rs. 225.21 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.09 crore in September 2018 down 0.59% from Rs. 78.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.00 crore in September 2018 down 4.34% from Rs. 114.99 crore in September 2017.

Info Edge EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.49 in September 2017.

Info Edge shares closed at 1,581.05 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 27.42% returns over the last 6 months and 39.13% over the last 12 months.