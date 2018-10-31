App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 11:39 AM IST

Info Edge Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 265.01 crore, up 17.67% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:

Net Sales at Rs 265.01 crore in September 2018 up 17.67% from Rs. 225.21 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.09 crore in September 2018 down 0.59% from Rs. 78.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.00 crore in September 2018 down 4.34% from Rs. 114.99 crore in September 2017.

Info Edge EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.49 in September 2017.

Info Edge shares closed at 1,581.05 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 27.42% returns over the last 6 months and 39.13% over the last 12 months.

Info Edge India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 265.01 259.53 225.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 265.01 259.53 225.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.77 110.59 93.77
Depreciation 5.21 5.31 5.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 40.36 37.64 20.62
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.36 27.04 22.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.30 78.96 83.50
Other Income 27.49 23.63 26.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.79 102.59 109.68
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.77 102.57 109.65
Exceptional Items -- -15.97 -4.08
P/L Before Tax 104.77 86.60 105.57
Tax 26.68 23.61 27.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.09 63.00 78.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.09 63.00 78.55
Equity Share Capital 121.92 121.92 121.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.41 5.18 6.49
Diluted EPS 6.36 5.14 6.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.41 5.18 6.49
Diluted EPS 6.36 5.14 6.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 11:14 am

