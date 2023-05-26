Info Edge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 563.96 crore, up 23.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.96 crore in March 2023 up 23.81% from Rs. 455.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.93 crore in March 2023 up 48.25% from Rs. 120.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.96 crore in March 2023 up 55.18% from Rs. 170.10 crore in March 2022.

Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 13.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.38 in March 2022.

Info Edge shares closed at 3,900.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 15.56% over the last 12 months.