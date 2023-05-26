English
    Info Edge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 563.96 crore, up 23.81% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 563.96 crore in March 2023 up 23.81% from Rs. 455.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.93 crore in March 2023 up 48.25% from Rs. 120.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.96 crore in March 2023 up 55.18% from Rs. 170.10 crore in March 2022.

    Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 13.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.38 in March 2022.

    Info Edge shares closed at 3,900.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 15.56% over the last 12 months.

    Info Edge India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations563.96555.18455.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations563.96555.18455.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost232.25226.20203.85
    Depreciation12.9111.479.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses70.31----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.13112.18123.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.36205.34118.33
    Other Income43.7039.6042.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax251.05244.94160.43
    Interest1.020.920.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax250.04244.02159.46
    Exceptional Items-18.75-276.00--
    P/L Before Tax231.29-31.98159.46
    Tax52.3652.2838.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities178.93-84.26120.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period178.93-84.26120.70
    Equity Share Capital129.18129.18128.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.87-6.549.38
    Diluted EPS13.82-6.549.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.87-6.549.38
    Diluted EPS13.82-6.549.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
