Info Edge Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 290.04 crore, down 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.04 crore in March 2021 down 10.15% from Rs. 322.82 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.69 crore in March 2021 up 60.23% from Rs. 41.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.83 crore in March 2021 down 19.11% from Rs. 116.00 crore in March 2020.

Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2020.

Info Edge shares closed at 4,872.90 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.37% returns over the last 6 months and 75.96% over the last 12 months.