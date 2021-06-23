MARKET NEWS

Info Edge Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 290.04 crore, down 10.15% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:

Net Sales at Rs 290.04 crore in March 2021 down 10.15% from Rs. 322.82 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.69 crore in March 2021 up 60.23% from Rs. 41.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.83 crore in March 2021 down 19.11% from Rs. 116.00 crore in March 2020.

Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2020.

Info Edge shares closed at 4,872.90 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.37% returns over the last 6 months and 75.96% over the last 12 months.

Info Edge India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations290.04272.30322.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations290.04272.30322.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost151.53131.46139.20
Depreciation10.5710.9410.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----48.40
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses85.3272.6538.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.6357.2485.54
Other Income40.6231.5819.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.2688.82105.01
Interest1.341.371.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.9187.45103.42
Exceptional Items-3.22---37.20
P/L Before Tax78.6987.4566.22
Tax12.0017.5824.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.6969.8741.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.6969.8741.62
Equity Share Capital128.78128.58122.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.205.443.40
Diluted EPS5.165.403.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.205.443.40
Diluted EPS5.165.403.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Info Edge #Info Edge India #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2021 08:55 am

