Info Edge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.18 crore, up 37.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:Net Sales at Rs 555.18 crore in December 2022 up 37.67% from Rs. 403.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.26 crore in December 2022 down 125.6% from Rs. 329.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.41 crore in December 2022 up 65.8% from Rs. 154.65 crore in December 2021.
|Info Edge shares closed at 3,824.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.80% returns over the last 6 months and -21.77% over the last 12 months.
|Info Edge India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|555.18
|531.82
|403.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|555.18
|531.82
|403.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|226.20
|225.86
|183.91
|Depreciation
|11.47
|10.47
|9.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|112.18
|121.96
|107.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|205.34
|173.54
|102.37
|Other Income
|39.60
|49.93
|42.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|244.94
|223.47
|144.94
|Interest
|0.92
|0.99
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|244.02
|222.47
|143.85
|Exceptional Items
|-276.00
|--
|217.83
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.98
|222.47
|361.67
|Tax
|52.28
|54.38
|32.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-84.26
|168.10
|329.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-84.26
|168.10
|329.10
|Equity Share Capital
|129.18
|128.98
|128.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.54
|13.05
|25.58
|Diluted EPS
|-6.54
|12.98
|25.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.54
|13.05
|25.58
|Diluted EPS
|-6.54
|12.98
|25.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited