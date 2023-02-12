Info Edge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.18 crore, up 37.67% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 555.18 531.82 403.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 555.18 531.82 403.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 226.20 225.86 183.91 Depreciation 11.47 10.47 9.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 112.18 121.96 107.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.34 173.54 102.37 Other Income 39.60 49.93 42.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 244.94 223.47 144.94 Interest 0.92 0.99 1.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 244.02 222.47 143.85 Exceptional Items -276.00 -- 217.83 P/L Before Tax -31.98 222.47 361.67 Tax 52.28 54.38 32.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -84.26 168.10 329.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -84.26 168.10 329.10 Equity Share Capital 129.18 128.98 128.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.54 13.05 25.58 Diluted EPS -6.54 12.98 25.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.54 13.05 25.58 Diluted EPS -6.54 12.98 25.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited