Info Edge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.18 crore, up 37.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:Net Sales at Rs 555.18 crore in December 2022 up 37.67% from Rs. 403.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.26 crore in December 2022 down 125.6% from Rs. 329.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.41 crore in December 2022 up 65.8% from Rs. 154.65 crore in December 2021. Info Edge shares closed at 3,824.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.80% returns over the last 6 months and -21.77% over the last 12 months.
Info Edge India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations555.18531.82403.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations555.18531.82403.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost226.20225.86183.91
Depreciation11.4710.479.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses112.18121.96107.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.34173.54102.37
Other Income39.6049.9342.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.94223.47144.94
Interest0.920.991.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax244.02222.47143.85
Exceptional Items-276.00--217.83
P/L Before Tax-31.98222.47361.67
Tax52.2854.3832.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-84.26168.10329.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-84.26168.10329.10
Equity Share Capital129.18128.98128.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.5413.0525.58
Diluted EPS-6.5412.9825.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.5413.0525.58
Diluted EPS-6.5412.9825.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

