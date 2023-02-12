English
    Info Edge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.18 crore, up 37.67% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:Net Sales at Rs 555.18 crore in December 2022 up 37.67% from Rs. 403.26 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.26 crore in December 2022 down 125.6% from Rs. 329.10 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.41 crore in December 2022 up 65.8% from Rs. 154.65 crore in December 2021.Info Edge shares closed at 3,824.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.80% returns over the last 6 months and -21.77% over the last 12 months.
    Info Edge India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations555.18531.82403.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations555.18531.82403.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost226.20225.86183.91
    Depreciation11.4710.479.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.18121.96107.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.34173.54102.37
    Other Income39.6049.9342.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.94223.47144.94
    Interest0.920.991.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax244.02222.47143.85
    Exceptional Items-276.00--217.83
    P/L Before Tax-31.98222.47361.67
    Tax52.2854.3832.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-84.26168.10329.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-84.26168.10329.10
    Equity Share Capital129.18128.98128.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.5413.0525.58
    Diluted EPS-6.5412.9825.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.5413.0525.58
    Diluted EPS-6.5412.9825.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited