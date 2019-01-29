Info Edge Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 281.06 crore, up 23.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.06 crore in December 2018 up 23.73% from Rs. 227.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.31 crore in December 2018 up 39.28% from Rs. 53.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.90 crore in December 2018 up 11.97% from Rs. 100.83 crore in December 2017.

Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 6.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.39 in December 2017.

Info Edge shares closed at 1,673.60 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.98% returns over the last 6 months and 20.45% over the last 12 months.