    Info Edge reports Q3 loss of Rs 116 cr

    According to the company filing, Info Edge wrote off Rs 519.93 crore in property tech start-up 4B Networks, led by former Housing.com founder Rahul Yadav.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 11:24 PM IST
    Info Edge had posted a profit of Rs 4,601.87 crore in the same period a year ago. (Representative image)

    IT firm Info Edge on Friday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 116.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 mainly on account of write-off investment in property tech start-up 4B Networks, dip in valuation of some investments and slowing down of the job market.

    The company had posted a profit of Rs 4,601.87 crore in the same period a year ago.

    "Investment in 4B Networks Pvt Ltd... amounting to Rs 5,199.31 million, (consisting of Rs 7,194.35 million Goodwill, Rs 807.73 million for net assets and reduced by non controlling interest payable of Rs 2802.77 million...) has been fully impaired," the filing said.