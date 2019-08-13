Info Edge Q1 net profit up 6% to Rs 66.7 cr

Info Edge (India), the owner of job portal naukri.com, on August 13 reported a 6 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 66.7 crore for the June quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 62.9 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 20.5 per cent to Rs 312.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 259.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it added.

"We witnessed yet another robust quarterly performance with the key matrices such as billing, revenue, total income and operating EBITDA growth touching about 20 per cent on year-on-year basis," Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar said.

He added that the company continues to leverage its strong cash-surplus position to invest in technology and branding.

"We have also completed the acquisition of IIMJobs and are excited with its growth opportunity," he said.