Info Edge Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 364.07 crore, up 39.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.07 crore in September 2021 up 39.54% from Rs. 260.91 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,371.23 crore in September 2021 up 2147.13% from Rs. 328.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.65 crore in September 2021 up 85.56% from Rs. 79.03 crore in September 2020.

Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 573.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 26.05 in September 2020.

Info Edge shares closed at 6,403.50 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.99% returns over the last 6 months and 74.11% over the last 12 months.