Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Info Edge Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 260.91 crore, down 20.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:

Net Sales at Rs 260.91 crore in September 2020 down 20.83% from Rs. 329.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.03 crore in September 2020 up 400.14% from Rs. 109.29 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.03 crore in September 2020 down 34.38% from Rs. 120.44 crore in September 2019.

Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 26.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.95 in September 2019.

Info Edge shares closed at 3,536.70 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.56% returns over the last 6 months and 37.96% over the last 12 months.

Info Edge India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations260.91285.05329.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations260.91285.05329.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost140.84133.84149.35
Depreciation12.5612.7312.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses50.4125.8351.99
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.6121.3635.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.5091.2980.13
Other Income28.9723.8428.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.47115.13108.35
Interest1.491.572.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.99113.56106.15
Exceptional Items374.036.021.55
P/L Before Tax439.02119.58107.69
Tax14.4029.2327.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities424.6290.3579.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period424.6290.3579.81
Minority Interest----2.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates-96.593.31-191.62
Net P/L After M.I & Associates328.0393.66-109.29
Equity Share Capital122.52122.52122.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.057.66-8.95
Diluted EPS25.857.60-8.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.057.66-8.95
Diluted EPS25.857.60-8.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Info Edge #Info Edge India #Miscellaneous #Results

