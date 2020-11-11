Info Edge Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 260.91 crore, down 20.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.91 crore in September 2020 down 20.83% from Rs. 329.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.03 crore in September 2020 up 400.14% from Rs. 109.29 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.03 crore in September 2020 down 34.38% from Rs. 120.44 crore in September 2019.

Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 26.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.95 in September 2019.

Info Edge shares closed at 3,536.70 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.56% returns over the last 6 months and 37.96% over the last 12 months.