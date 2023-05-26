Info Edge Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 604.78 crore, up 27.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 604.78 crore in March 2023 up 27.88% from Rs. 472.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 272.83 crore in March 2023 down 143.38% from Rs. 628.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 249.59 crore in March 2023 down 172.08% from Rs. 346.28 crore in March 2022.

Info Edge shares closed at 3,900.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 15.56% over the last 12 months.