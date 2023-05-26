English
    Info Edge Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 604.78 crore, up 27.88% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 604.78 crore in March 2023 up 27.88% from Rs. 472.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 272.83 crore in March 2023 down 143.38% from Rs. 628.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 249.59 crore in March 2023 down 172.08% from Rs. 346.28 crore in March 2022.

    Info Edge shares closed at 3,900.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 15.56% over the last 12 months.

    Info Edge India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations604.78589.52472.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations604.78589.52472.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost263.89255.06220.29
    Depreciation20.2020.2711.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses101.83----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.55145.92133.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax165.31168.27107.86
    Other Income-435.10377.93226.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-269.79546.21334.78
    Interest1.491.300.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-271.28544.91333.81
    Exceptional Items-97.48-411.77474.58
    P/L Before Tax-368.76133.14808.39
    Tax56.2353.0640.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-424.9980.08767.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-424.9980.08767.69
    Minority Interest230.37-162.93-90.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-78.21-33.68-48.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-272.83-116.53628.89
    Equity Share Capital129.18129.18128.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.159.0548.85
    Diluted EPS-21.159.0511.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.159.0548.58
    Diluted EPS-21.159.0511.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

