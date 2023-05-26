Info Edge Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 604.78 crore, up 27.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:
Net Sales at Rs 604.78 crore in March 2023 up 27.88% from Rs. 472.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 272.83 crore in March 2023 down 143.38% from Rs. 628.89 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 249.59 crore in March 2023 down 172.08% from Rs. 346.28 crore in March 2022.
Info Edge shares closed at 3,900.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 15.56% over the last 12 months.
|Info Edge India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|604.78
|589.52
|472.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|604.78
|589.52
|472.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|263.89
|255.06
|220.29
|Depreciation
|20.20
|20.27
|11.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|101.83
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.55
|145.92
|133.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|165.31
|168.27
|107.86
|Other Income
|-435.10
|377.93
|226.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-269.79
|546.21
|334.78
|Interest
|1.49
|1.30
|0.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-271.28
|544.91
|333.81
|Exceptional Items
|-97.48
|-411.77
|474.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-368.76
|133.14
|808.39
|Tax
|56.23
|53.06
|40.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-424.99
|80.08
|767.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-424.99
|80.08
|767.69
|Minority Interest
|230.37
|-162.93
|-90.72
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-78.21
|-33.68
|-48.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-272.83
|-116.53
|628.89
|Equity Share Capital
|129.18
|129.18
|128.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.15
|9.05
|48.85
|Diluted EPS
|-21.15
|9.05
|11.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.15
|9.05
|48.58
|Diluted EPS
|-21.15
|9.05
|11.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited