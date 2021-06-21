Info Edge Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 296.53 crore, down 9.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.53 crore in March 2021 down 9.48% from Rs. 327.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.22 crore in March 2021 up 157.12% from Rs. 119.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.92 crore in March 2021 up 1.13% from Rs. 113.64 crore in March 2020.

Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 23.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.74 in March 2020.

Info Edge shares closed at 4,998.75 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 80.51% over the last 12 months.