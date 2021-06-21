MARKET NEWS

Info Edge Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 296.53 crore, down 9.48% Y-o-Y

June 21, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:

Net Sales at Rs 296.53 crore in March 2021 down 9.48% from Rs. 327.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.22 crore in March 2021 up 157.12% from Rs. 119.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.92 crore in March 2021 up 1.13% from Rs. 113.64 crore in March 2020.

Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 23.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.74 in March 2020.

Info Edge shares closed at 4,998.75 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 80.51% over the last 12 months.

Info Edge India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations296.53277.64327.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations296.53277.64327.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost156.74135.93143.34
Depreciation12.1212.5012.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----49.00
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses87.6774.4943.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.9954.7279.02
Other Income62.8133.7822.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.8088.50101.02
Interest1.371.401.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.4387.1099.39
Exceptional Items350.11703.96183.61
P/L Before Tax451.54791.05283.00
Tax118.8917.9927.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities332.65773.06255.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period332.65773.06255.65
Minority Interest-1.850.13--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-24.58-94.02-136.56
Net P/L After M.I & Associates306.22679.17119.10
Equity Share Capital128.78128.58122.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.8652.889.74
Diluted EPS23.6952.469.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.8652.889.74
Diluted EPS23.6952.469.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Info Edge #Info Edge India #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jun 21, 2021 08:00 pm

