Info Edge Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 327.60 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.60 crore in March 2020 up 7.83% from Rs. 303.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.10 crore in March 2020 down 63.68% from Rs. 327.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.64 crore in March 2020 down 5.15% from Rs. 119.81 crore in March 2019.

Info Edge EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.74 in March 2020 from Rs. 26.88 in March 2019.

Info Edge shares closed at 2,954.70 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.97% returns over the last 6 months and 35.87% over the last 12 months.