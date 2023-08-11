Info Edge Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 625.95 crore, up 14.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 625.95 crore in June 2023 up 14.38% from Rs. 547.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.60 crore in June 2023 down 11.36% from Rs. 178.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.18 crore in June 2023 down 36.6% from Rs. 419.85 crore in June 2022.

Info Edge EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.91 in June 2022.

Info Edge shares closed at 4,649.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.92% returns over the last 6 months and 9.66% over the last 12 months.