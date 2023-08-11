English
    Info Edge Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 625.95 crore, up 14.38% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 625.95 crore in June 2023 up 14.38% from Rs. 547.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.60 crore in June 2023 down 11.36% from Rs. 178.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.18 crore in June 2023 down 36.6% from Rs. 419.85 crore in June 2022.

    Info Edge EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.91 in June 2022.

    Info Edge shares closed at 4,649.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.92% returns over the last 6 months and 9.66% over the last 12 months.

    Info Edge India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations625.95604.78547.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations625.95604.78547.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost281.69263.89278.78
    Depreciation23.7520.2015.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses85.57101.83107.43
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.1053.5568.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.84165.3177.32
    Other Income63.60-435.10327.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.43-269.79404.65
    Interest3.681.491.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax238.76-271.28403.31
    Exceptional Items---97.48--
    P/L Before Tax238.76-368.76403.31
    Tax69.3056.2347.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities169.46-424.99356.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period169.46-424.99356.29
    Minority Interest11.20230.37-113.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-22.05-78.21-63.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates158.60-272.83178.94
    Equity Share Capital129.18129.18128.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.29-21.1513.91
    Diluted EPS12.25-21.1513.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.29-21.1513.91
    Diluted EPS12.25-21.1513.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

