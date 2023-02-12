Info Edge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.52 crore, up 40.7% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 589.52 604.13 419.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 589.52 604.13 419.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 255.06 299.57 193.55 Depreciation 20.27 17.34 12.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 80.60 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 145.92 202.75 30.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.27 84.46 101.93 Other Income 377.93 122.69 114.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 546.21 207.15 216.81 Interest 1.30 3.20 1.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 544.91 203.95 215.69 Exceptional Items -411.77 -- 2,280.40 P/L Before Tax 133.14 203.95 2,496.09 Tax 53.06 54.77 272.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.08 149.17 2,223.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.08 149.17 2,223.89 Minority Interest -162.93 9.11 -30.82 Share Of P/L Of Associates -33.68 -55.27 2,405.42 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -116.53 103.01 4,598.50 Equity Share Capital 129.18 128.98 128.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.05 8.00 357.37 Diluted EPS 9.05 7.96 355.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.05 8.00 357.37 Diluted EPS 9.05 7.96 355.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited