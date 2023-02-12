Info Edge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.52 crore, up 40.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:Net Sales at Rs 589.52 crore in December 2022 up 40.7% from Rs. 419.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 116.53 crore in December 2022 down 102.53% from Rs. 4,598.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 566.48 crore in December 2022 up 146.95% from Rs. 229.39 crore in December 2021.
Info Edge EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 357.37 in December 2021.
|Info Edge shares closed at 3,824.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.80% returns over the last 6 months and -21.77% over the last 12 months.
|Info Edge India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|589.52
|604.13
|419.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|589.52
|604.13
|419.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|255.06
|299.57
|193.55
|Depreciation
|20.27
|17.34
|12.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|80.60
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|145.92
|202.75
|30.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|168.27
|84.46
|101.93
|Other Income
|377.93
|122.69
|114.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|546.21
|207.15
|216.81
|Interest
|1.30
|3.20
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|544.91
|203.95
|215.69
|Exceptional Items
|-411.77
|--
|2,280.40
|P/L Before Tax
|133.14
|203.95
|2,496.09
|Tax
|53.06
|54.77
|272.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|80.08
|149.17
|2,223.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|80.08
|149.17
|2,223.89
|Minority Interest
|-162.93
|9.11
|-30.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-33.68
|-55.27
|2,405.42
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-116.53
|103.01
|4,598.50
|Equity Share Capital
|129.18
|128.98
|128.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.05
|8.00
|357.37
|Diluted EPS
|9.05
|7.96
|355.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.05
|8.00
|357.37
|Diluted EPS
|9.05
|7.96
|355.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited