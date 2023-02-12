English
    Info Edge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.52 crore, up 40.7% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:Net Sales at Rs 589.52 crore in December 2022 up 40.7% from Rs. 419.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 116.53 crore in December 2022 down 102.53% from Rs. 4,598.50 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 566.48 crore in December 2022 up 146.95% from Rs. 229.39 crore in December 2021.
    Info Edge EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 357.37 in December 2021.Info Edge shares closed at 3,824.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.80% returns over the last 6 months and -21.77% over the last 12 months.
    Info Edge India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations589.52604.13419.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations589.52604.13419.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost255.06299.57193.55
    Depreciation20.2717.3412.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----80.60
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.92202.7530.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.2784.46101.93
    Other Income377.93122.69114.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax546.21207.15216.81
    Interest1.303.201.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax544.91203.95215.69
    Exceptional Items-411.77--2,280.40
    P/L Before Tax133.14203.952,496.09
    Tax53.0654.77272.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.08149.172,223.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.08149.172,223.89
    Minority Interest-162.939.11-30.82
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-33.68-55.272,405.42
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-116.53103.014,598.50
    Equity Share Capital129.18128.98128.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.058.00357.37
    Diluted EPS9.057.96355.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.058.00357.37
    Diluted EPS9.057.96355.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
