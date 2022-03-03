Info Edge Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 419.00 crore, up 50.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.00 crore in December 2021 up 50.92% from Rs. 277.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,598.50 crore in December 2021 up 577.07% from Rs. 679.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.39 crore in December 2021 up 127.12% from Rs. 101.00 crore in December 2020.

Info Edge EPS has increased to Rs. 357.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 52.88 in December 2020.

Info Edge shares closed at 4,568.55 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.33% returns over the last 6 months and -7.94% over the last 12 months.