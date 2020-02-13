Info Edge Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 335.06 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.06 crore in December 2019 up 15.52% from Rs. 290.04 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.85 crore in December 2019 down 118.04% from Rs. 331.78 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.25 crore in December 2019 up 11.18% from Rs. 111.76 crore in December 2018.

Info Edge shares closed at 2,955.75 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.73% returns over the last 6 months and 82.12% over the last 12 months.