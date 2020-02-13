Info Edge Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 335.06 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Info Edge India are:
Net Sales at Rs 335.06 crore in December 2019 up 15.52% from Rs. 290.04 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.85 crore in December 2019 down 118.04% from Rs. 331.78 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.25 crore in December 2019 up 11.18% from Rs. 111.76 crore in December 2018.
Info Edge shares closed at 2,955.75 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.73% returns over the last 6 months and 82.12% over the last 12 months.
|Info Edge India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|335.06
|329.54
|290.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|335.06
|329.54
|290.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|150.48
|149.35
|124.77
|Depreciation
|12.68
|12.09
|5.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|50.32
|51.99
|50.47
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.68
|35.97
|36.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|86.89
|80.13
|73.42
|Other Income
|24.69
|28.22
|32.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|111.57
|108.35
|106.41
|Interest
|2.23
|2.21
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|109.35
|106.15
|106.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.55
|423.13
|P/L Before Tax
|109.35
|107.69
|529.25
|Tax
|23.96
|27.89
|34.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|85.39
|79.81
|494.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|85.39
|79.81
|494.98
|Minority Interest
|2.27
|2.52
|1.76
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-147.51
|-191.62
|-164.96
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-59.85
|-109.29
|331.78
|Equity Share Capital
|122.52
|122.32
|122.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.90
|-8.95
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-4.87
|-8.89
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.90
|-8.95
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-4.87
|-8.89
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:55 am