Inflationary situation to remain volatile: Asian Paints’ CEO Amit Syngle

Inflation has returned to be a worry for the paint makers even as crude prices soften. While the companies had witnessed an ebbing in prices of crude-linked derivatives during the financial year 2022 (FY22) helping their margins, the worry has returned as the other key commodities continue to surge, indicated Amit Syngle, CEO and MD, Asian Paints.

“Though crude has dropped a bit, the solvent categories have moved up quite significantly, and hence, we saw inflation hitting us again in the first quarter (Q1) of FY23,” Syngle said while addressing investors after reporting earnings for Q1. “Inflation is a big worry at the moment. The overall macro environment situation is very unpredictable and the rupee deposition is also a cause of worry.”

Asian Paints saw a 6 percent sequential surge in inflation in the Q1 of FY23 as compared to Q4 of FY22, while in Q4 the surge was only 1 percent as compared to Q3. The company indicated that in the second quarter (Q2) it expects inflation to remain in the single digits. The company’s gross margins for the quarter also took a hit and its gross margins dropped sequentially to 37.9 percent as compared to 39.7 percent in Q4. The company expects its gross margins to remain in this range in the quarters ahead.

“The overall gross margin range for some time might be in the band of about 38-40 percent. I don't see it going up to 40-43 percent levels immediately,” shared Syngle.

The company, indicated the management, has also taken a judicious and calibrated approach towards and will take price hikes going ahead and has announced a price hike of 2.5 percent in Q2 after raising the prices of its products by 2 percent in Q1.

“We are trying to balance our price increases and are taking very measured increases so we don't upset the consumer demand going forward,” said Syngle.

Despite the inflationary situation, the company indicated that the demand has remained stable across rural and urban areas.

Asian Paints reported consolidated revenue of Rs 8,607 crore in Q1, a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 54 percent, as compared to Rs 5,585.36 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. The company’s consolidated profit for the quarter grew by 80.4 percent YoY to Rs 1,036 crore as against 574.30 crore in Q1 FY22, which had seen a major sales slump due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.