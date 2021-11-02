Inflation remains a big concern going forward, says Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra

live bse live

Unabated inflation is going to remain a concern for the FMCG companies in quarters ahead, indicated the management of FMCG major Dabur India in a post-earnings call on November 2. According to Mohit Malhotra, the company will continue to battle inflation in the third quarter which so far has not shown any signs of easing even as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

“Inflation has been tough. We thought there will be softening of inflation in the third quarter; however, we have not seen any signs of easing and the projections say that there might be a further increase going ahead and remains a big concern going ahead,” he added.

To offset the impact, the company has increased the prices of its products and also undertaken several cost-saving initiatives.

Dabur India has already increased the price of its products in its healthcare and home and personal care businesses except for hair oils.

“The overall hair oil market has seen negative volume growth of 2 percent and in such a scenario we do not want to increase the prices. While there is the maximum impact of inflation in this category, we want to wait and watch,” said Malhotra while addressing investors after reporting the company’s second-quarter (Q2) results.

However, he added that if the push comes to shove and inflation does not abate in the third or the fourth quarter, then the company will take further price hikes.

Q2 performance

Dabur India reported a 12 percent jump in its consolidated revenue for the second quarter of the financial year 2022 to Rs 2,818 crore as compared to Rs 2,516 crore reported a year ago. The company’s consolidated net profit during the period was up 4.7 percent to Rs 504 crore as opposed to Rs 482 crore registered in the corresponding period last year.

The company said all verticals of the business, from ayurvedic medicines to hair care, oral care, home care and food and beverages, reported a growth in sales and market share.

Dabur’s India FMCG business continued to lead the growth and ended the quarter with best-in-class volume growth of 10 percent, marking the fifth successive quarter of double-digit volume growth, it said in a press note.

Dabur’s food and beverage business reported a strong 43 percent growth during the Second Quarter of 2021-22. The digestives business grew by 22.7 percent while the ayurvedic medicines (ethicals) business reported a 12.6 percent growth. Dabur’s hair care category, riding on strong growth for both its hair oils and shampoo businesses, ended the quarter with a 26.5 percent growth, while the home care business reported a 25.3 percent rise.

The toothpaste business continued to move forward on the growth trajectory, riding on strong demand for its flagship Dabur Red Paste which grew by 20 percent. The toothpaste category ended the quarter with a growth of 15.2 percent. Dabur reported market share gains across over 95 percent of its portfolio.

Inflationary pressure

The company’s EBITDA margin witnessed a compression of 60 basis points YoY but climbed 89 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Gross margins, too, dropped by 204 basis points YoY but was up 74 basis points QoQ, primarily on account of inflation.

The margins for several FMCG companies are stressed severely as they grapple with inflation. Tata Consumer Products witnessed a 70-basis-points sequential drop in EBITDA margin for the second quarter. Marico’s gross margin improved sequentially by 140 basis points but was down 560 basis points year on year as edible oil and crude oil prices remained at elevated levels. Its EBITDA margin stood at 17.5 percent, down 210 bps YoY.

FMCG companies have been battling inflation on several fronts for the last one year. While on one hand, the cost of several key input prices such as vegetable and fruit oils have been on a climb on the other, freight costs have shot through the roof due to rising fuel prices. Packaging costs have also gone up for these companies.

The price of vegetable and fruit oils, a key ingredient for Dabur India, has risen by 35-50 percent year-on-year as per market estimates.

Dabur India had increased the prices of its products by 3 percent in the last quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2021. Other FMCG companies, too, have followed suit. Godrej Consumer Products raised the prices by 4-5 percent in the first quarter of FY22. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health has hiked the prices of most of its products by 4-11 percent since September as it battles inflation in key raw materials, reported its distributors.

