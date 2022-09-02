Inflation or recession? US Inc. puts its money on demand

The Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates may push bankers to charge US citizens more for their debt.

Given the high household leverage compared to other countries, there are worries that credit quality could suffer going ahead. But bankers are optimistic that credit demand will remain strong.

For instance, American Express hasn’t found any indications of a slowdown in consumer spending. Bankers take comfort from the low unemployment rate in the economy, despite recession fears looming. According to them, tight labour markets indicate that households would be able to service their debt and even be willing to take more on.

Meanwhile drug manufacturers are getting ready to battle the exchange rate impact, as a strong dollar crimps their earnings. Cost pressures from freight and fuel are also eating into their income. As Covid continues to affect certain countries, pharma firms expect no big slowdown in demand. However, drugstore chain Walgreen is changing its strategy as Covid-linked demand wanes.

In the second of our three-part series, we bring you details of US financial institutions such as Visa, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, and American Express, along with pharma firms such as Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Amgen, and more.

American Express (FY January-December) Q2FY22: Revenues $13.39 billion; Net income $1.93 billion Q2FY21: Total income $10.24 billion; Net income $2.28 billion

The company benefited from a sharp surge in travel and entertainment related spending by customers. Customer acquisition growth was robust both in and out of the US. The management elaborated on the increase in operating costs owing to increase in compensation to attract and retain talent.

American Express has revised its operating expenses upwards as a tight labour market is making hiring expensive. It is not too worried about inflation as a historically low unemployment rate augurs well for its credit quality as well as spending growth.

The management believes that there will be recession, but a weakening of the labour market will be a bigger problem. The company does not see that happening and is quite bullish on growth from consumption demand.

Goldman Sachs (FY January-December) Q2FY22: Revenue $11.86 billion; Net income $2.93 billion Q2FY21: Revenue $15.38 billion; Net income $5.49 billion

The financial conglomerate reported a drop in income, given the adverse interest rate environment due to the Fed’s sharp rate hikes.

While revenues dropped, the lending business remained resilient.

Investment banking revenues declined 41 percent, and equity investments generated a large loss for the bank. However, the lending business, both corporate and consumer, grew. Consumer banking revenues grew 25 percent. Revenues from corporate lending more than doubled year-on-year.

Goldman Sachs believes the US economy has a high chance of slipping into recession. It expects the stress on its lending portfolio to increase in case of recession.

JP Morgan Chase (FY January-December) Q2FY22: Revenue $30.71 billion; Net income $8.65 billion Q2FY21: Revenue $30.72 billion; Net income $8.28 billion

The bank recorded a decent loan growth of seven percent year-on-year, but revenues were impacted. Also, adverse market conditions put a dent on the bank’s balance sheet. Interestingly, the performance of the bank’s card business offered important insights on consumption.

According to the management, there is no slowdown in spending, including discretionary spending, among US consumers. Inflation is showing its impact on spending on essentials.

The bank’s card outstandings were up 16 percent, while revolving balances grew nine percent. Which shows that the US consumer is still willing to fund desire on credit and has a leveraged balance sheet.

Jamie Dimon, the bank’s chief, was optimistic about the economy.

“Consumers are in good shape. They're spending money. They have more income. Jobs are plentiful. They're spending 10 percent more than last year, almost 30 percent plus more than pre-Covid. Businesses, you talk to them, are in good shape,” he said.

Visa (FY October-September) Q3FY22: Revenue $7.3 billion; Net income $3.4 billion Q3FY21: Revenue $6.1 billion; Net income $2.6 billion

The global payments company that powers cards reported strong numbers for the April-June period. The surge in travel and other discretionary spends helped grow the transaction volume for the company.

Payments volume grew by eight percent overall, with the US showing a 12 percent increase. The management was upbeat on its outlook for the coming quarters.

While investors are worrying about inflation, Visa may benefit from market volatility and price rise. Inflation has meant more Visa payments and larger transaction sizes. The management is also confident that consumers won’t pull back yet on spending. The company pointed out that such trends in the spending pattern indicates resilience.

Visa management believes that the US consumer uses Visa to buy goods and services that do not necessarily overlap with the retail inflation basket. At the same time, the company is mindful that excessive and prolonged inflation could hurt consumption spending.

Johnson & Johnson (FY January-December) Q2FY22 Revenues $24.02 billion; Net Income $4.81 billion; Q2FY21 Revenues $23.31 billion; Net Income $6.28 billion;

The company estimates that the second half will be better than the first half, with a slight bias for higher growth in Q4 over Q3. In its consumer health business, it has seen quarter-on-quarter reduction in supply disruptions, but expects some of these to continue.

It also expects to see the benefit of recent price hikes in the second half of the year.

In its medtech business, J&J expects the second half to be stronger than the first half, driven by enhancement of its competitive position and uptake of its recently-launched products.

In pharmaceuticals, J&J expects to deliver another year of above-market adjusted sales growth, with sales modestly accelerating through the end of the year.

Moving to full year 2022 guidance and key considerations, Joseph Wolk, executive VP & CFO, said, “The major takeaway is that we are maintaining the midpoints of our guidance for adjusted sales growth of seven percent at $97.8 billion, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $10.70, or 9.2 percent growth, for the full year.”

“Given our confidence in delivering full year guidance, based on what we know today, we are tightening the EPS range from $10.65 to $10.75 on a constant currency basis,” Wolk added.

Due to the prolonged impact of inflationary pressures, J&J updated its operating margin guidance to be flat versus 2021.

In the event of strengthening of the US dollar compared to the Euro, the company forecasts an additional unfavourable currency impact of $1.5 billion on sales. This would take the total unfavourable impact due to currency to $4 billion on sales.

Procter & Gamble (FY July-June) Q4FY22 Revenues $19.51 billion; Net Income $3.06 billion Q4FY21 Revenues $18.95 billion; Net Income $2.91 billion

The company reported an increase of three percent in its revenues versus the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestitures, organic sales increased seven percent.

Growth was driven by an eight percent increase in pricing, partially offset by a one percent decrease in volume primarily due to pandemic-related lockdowns in greater China and reduced operations in Russia.

P&G expects FY23 all-in sales growth to be in the range of two percent versus FY 22. Forex headwinds are expected to inhibit sales growth by approximately three percentage points. P&G expects organic sales growth to be in the range of 3-5 percent.

The company said its current outlook estimates post-tax headwinds of approximately $3.3 billion due to unfavourable foreign exchange, higher commodity costs, and higher freight costs.

In FY23, the combined impact of commodities, freight and forex is approximately $1.33 per share, or a 23 percentage point hit to EPS growth. P&G added that it expects these costs and currency headwinds to be most pronounced in the first half of the fiscal.

Amgen (FY January-December)

Q2FY22 Revenues $6.6 billion; Net Income $1.3 billion;

Q2FY21 Revenues $6.5 billion; Net Income $0.46 billion;

The pharmaceutical company reported one percent growth in revenues, somewhat bogged down by exchange rate fluctuations. The firm witnessed strong volume growth of ten percent and above in its key products. Price cuts dented revenues somewhat in select products, aside of forex fluctuations.

Covid-related revenues dipped 24 percent as antibody shipments fell. Forex fluctuations were flagged as a key headwind for the company’s earnings. Pricing pressures were visible in some products although the company remained optimistic due to its acquisition of Chemocentryx.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (FY September-August) Q3FY22 Revenues $32.60 billion; Net Income $0.23 billion Q3FY21 Revenues $34.03 billion; Net Income $1.17 billion

The drugstore chain saw revenues drop as Covid--related sales tapered off with the pandemic receding. That said, the company retained its full year revenue forecast as it expects a rebound in store traffic.

Walgreens increased sales during the pandemic as customers turned to its stores for Covid vaccines and tests. That demand is fading, pushing the company to drive growth in other ways. The company said that cost pressures have hit its performance but the pandemic remains its single biggest unknown. However, even as sales slowed, the removal of mobility restrictions increased footfalls and sales of generic items at its stores.

Merck (FY January-December) Q2FY22 Revenues $14.98 billion; Net Income $3.94 billion Q2FY21 Revenues $11.40 billion; Net Income $1.21 billion

The drugmaker reported a healthy increase both in its bottom line and topline, meeting street expectations.

But the looming drug bill meant that investors remained cautious. Merck has raised its revenue guidance for the full year 2022 despite headwinds from the rising dollar.

Merck gained market share in key products and is looking to expand through acquisitions. The company expects to offset any exchange rate related impact through adequate hedges, it said. The demand for its vaccines, including that for Covid is expected to sustain through the year, Merck said.

Chevron Corporation (FY January-December) Q2FY22: Revenue $68.76 billion; Net income $11.6 billion Q2FY21: Revenue $36.12 billion; Net income $3.1 billion

With crude surging above $100 a barrel shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and refining margins climbing due to tight plant capacity, Chevron Corporation reported a profit of $11.6 billion for the second quarter of 2022, against $3.1 billion a year ago.

Crude prices traded between $95 and $120 a barrel during the quarter, as the war and the wave of sanctions on Moscow lifted the oil market back to levels last seen in 2008.

Revenue surged 83 percent to $68.8 billion from $37.6 billion in the year ago period. Chevron also strengthened its balance sheet, lowering its debt ratio to under 15 percent, and increased the top end of its annual share repurchase guidance range to $15 billion, up $5 billion from its prior estimate, while leaving its dividend schedule unchanged.

“Financial performance improved in the second quarter as we delivered a return on capital employed of 26 percent,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and CEO.

“We more than doubled investment compared with last year to grow both traditional and new energy business lines,” Wirth added.

With Permian production more than 15 percent higher than a year ago, and as one of the leading renewable fuel producers in the US, Chevron is increasing energy supplies to help meet the challenges facing global markets.