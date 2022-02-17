Inflation is here to stay, says Nestle India MD Suresh Narayanan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Food and beverage company Nestle India is considering ‘judicious price hikes’ going ahead as it battles decade-high inflation in several raw materials. According to Suresh Narayanan, the managing director of the company, inflation is here to stay and, hence the company is looking at cost-cutting measures and price hikes.

“Food inflation is a matter of concern and it is something that we have to watch out for. Of course, as a company, we have got the necessary competencies and the ability to manage this. Nevertheless, it is important to note that food inflation and commodity inflation are here to stay for a while at least,” said Narayanan while addressing a call after reporting its fourth-quarter results.

Nestle, said its MD, is grappling with inflation in key commodities and raw materials such as arabica coffee, edible oil, sugar, wheat flour, SMP, aluminum, plastic-PP, paper, etc. The prices of several of these products are at their ten-year high, he added.

The company has felt the impact of increased input costs on its gross margins but has managed to keep it in check through price increases and other cost control measures. Nestle’s gross margin in the December quarter dropped by 205 basis points year-on-year. For the quarter gone by, said Narayanan, Nestle took prices hikes in the range of 1-2 percent.

“Going forward, we will look at judicious price increases whenever it is called upon but the philosophy at Nestle has always been that price changes come in last in the queue,” he added.

Nestle: An outlier in rural

Unlike its peers, however, Nestle India registered a 9-10 percent growth in the rural areas. According to Narayanan, the migration from urban to rural markets that happened a couple of quarters ago has helped in the seeding of Nestle brands and is helping it in semi-urban and rural areas.

“As of now; we have not seen a dramatic kind of shift or change as far as the progress of our brands is concerned. But this will depend on the enormity and acuity of the economic pain that be felt as you go forward. I would really not like to make any doomsday scenario as far as the rural market is concerned because we have had fairly encouraging growth in the region,” he added.

Nestle India draws about 20-25 percent of its sales from rural areas.

Several FMCG companies, of late, have reported a slowdown in rural areas, which impacted their sales volumes in the December quarter. Inflation in such a scenario further adds to their woes.

Most consumer goods companies have indicated more price increases in products going ahead as inflation is expected to continue unabated for at least a few quarters. The management of FMCG companies like Dabur, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever expect relief from an unprecedented rise in input costs only towards the second half of the calendar year.

“The inflation impact is not mitigating. We are seeing continuous inflation despite a base of 4-5 percent inflation in the last year. On top of that, we are again seeing a 4-5 percent inflation,” Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India, said on a post-earnings investor call. “The company may have to take more price increases going forward.”

December quarter earnings

Nestle India reported an 8.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its operating revenue to Rs 3,739 crore in the fourth quarter ended December as compared to Rs 3,433 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) for the period, however, fell by 20 percent YoY to Rs 386.6 crore as compared to Rs 483 crore reported in Q4 of last year.

Read: Nestlé Q4 Results | Profit falls 20 percent to Rs 386.6 crore

Nestle follows the January-December financial year. For the full year 2021, Nestle India reported total sales of Rs 14,634 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,145 crore.

The company’s total sales and domestic sales for the quarter increased by 8.4 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively. Domestic Sales growth, the company said, was broad-based and largely driven by volume and mix. Export sales, however, were lower by 6.6 percent largely due to change in product mix.