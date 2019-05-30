App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infibeam Avenues Q4 net profit rises to over Rs 75 cr

The net profit stood at about Rs 22 crore in the January-March 2018 period, Infibeam said in a NSE filing.

Infibeam Avenues May 30 said its consolidated net profit grew manifold to over Rs 75 crore during the March 2019 quarter from the year-ago period.

The net profit stood at about Rs 22 crore in the January-March 2018 period, Infibeam said in a NSE filing.

The company's income from operations increased by 24.8 per cent to Rs 297.7 crore in the said quarter, compared with Rs 238.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For FY19, the net profit increased over 43 per cent to Rs 126.9 crore, while income from operations was higher by 38.1 per cent to Rs 1,155.5 crore as against the previous financial year.
First Published on May 30, 2019 10:43 pm

tags #Business #Infibeam Avenues #Results

