 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Infibeam Avenue Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.17 crore, up 53.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

Net Sales at Rs 435.17 crore in September 2022 up 53.28% from Rs. 283.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.63 crore in September 2022 up 214.64% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.61 crore in September 2022 up 111.57% from Rs. 36.21 crore in September 2021.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 18.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.19% returns over the last 6 months and -19.08% over the last 12 months.

Infibeam Avenues
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 435.17 378.08 283.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 435.17 378.08 283.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.77 16.63 16.36
Depreciation 13.44 13.40 15.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 372.48 320.18 233.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.48 27.87 18.59
Other Income 35.69 2.77 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.17 30.64 20.40
Interest 0.49 0.34 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.68 30.30 20.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.68 30.30 20.00
Tax 16.05 7.01 5.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.63 23.29 14.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.63 23.29 14.82
Equity Share Capital 267.67 267.67 133.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.09 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.09 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.09 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.09 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infibeam Avenue #Infibeam Avenues #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.