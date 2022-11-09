Infibeam Avenue Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.17 crore, up 53.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.17 crore in September 2022 up 53.28% from Rs. 283.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.63 crore in September 2022 up 214.64% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.61 crore in September 2022 up 111.57% from Rs. 36.21 crore in September 2021.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 18.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.19% returns over the last 6 months and -19.08% over the last 12 months.