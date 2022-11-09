English
    Infibeam Avenue Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.17 crore, up 53.28% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

    Net Sales at Rs 435.17 crore in September 2022 up 53.28% from Rs. 283.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.63 crore in September 2022 up 214.64% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.61 crore in September 2022 up 111.57% from Rs. 36.21 crore in September 2021.

    Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

    Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 18.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.19% returns over the last 6 months and -19.08% over the last 12 months.

    Infibeam Avenues
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations435.17378.08283.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations435.17378.08283.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7716.6316.36
    Depreciation13.4413.4015.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses372.48320.18233.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4827.8718.59
    Other Income35.692.771.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.1730.6420.40
    Interest0.490.340.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.6830.3020.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.6830.3020.00
    Tax16.057.015.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.6323.2914.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.6323.2914.82
    Equity Share Capital267.67267.67133.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.090.11
    Diluted EPS0.170.090.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.090.11
    Diluted EPS0.170.090.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
