Infibeam Avenue Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.91 crore, up 117.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.91 crore in September 2021 up 117.62% from Rs. 130.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021 up 196.4% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.21 crore in September 2021 up 12.21% from Rs. 32.27 crore in September 2020.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2020.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 45.55 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.59% returns over the last 6 months and 8.32% over the last 12 months.