English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Infibeam Avenue Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 608.25 crore, up 84.2% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

    Net Sales at Rs 608.25 crore in March 2023 up 84.2% from Rs. 330.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.15 crore in March 2023 up 40.61% from Rs. 26.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.63 crore in March 2023 up 57.99% from Rs. 41.54 crore in March 2022.

    Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

    Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 14.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and 3.53% over the last 12 months.

    Infibeam Avenues
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations608.25365.78330.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations608.25365.78330.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.9119.8916.19
    Depreciation14.7414.2515.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses538.28300.74274.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3230.9024.33
    Other Income17.577.822.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.8938.7226.45
    Interest0.730.360.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.1638.3626.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.1638.3626.17
    Tax13.019.93-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.1528.4326.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.1528.4326.42
    Equity Share Capital267.78267.67267.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.110.10
    Diluted EPS0.140.100.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.110.10
    Diluted EPS0.140.100.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infibeam Avenue #Infibeam Avenues #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:37 am