Infibeam Avenue Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 608.25 crore, up 84.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.25 crore in March 2023 up 84.2% from Rs. 330.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.15 crore in March 2023 up 40.61% from Rs. 26.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.63 crore in March 2023 up 57.99% from Rs. 41.54 crore in March 2022.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 14.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and 3.53% over the last 12 months.