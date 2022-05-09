 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Infibeam Avenue Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.21 crore, up 102.43% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.21 crore in March 2022 up 102.43% from Rs. 163.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.42 crore in March 2022 up 0.46% from Rs. 26.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.54 crore in March 2022 up 19.2% from Rs. 34.85 crore in March 2021.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 15.95 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.42% returns over the last 6 months and -20.65% over the last 12 months.

Infibeam Avenues
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 330.21 359.93 163.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 330.21 359.93 163.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.19 16.18 13.64
Depreciation 15.09 12.17 9.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 274.60 308.44 116.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.33 23.14 23.44
Other Income 2.12 2.35 1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.45 25.49 24.94
Interest 0.28 0.48 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.17 25.01 24.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.17 25.01 24.10
Tax -0.25 6.22 -2.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.42 18.79 26.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.42 18.79 26.30
Equity Share Capital 267.63 133.20 133.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.14 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.14 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.14 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.14 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infibeam Avenue #Infibeam Avenues #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.