Infibeam Avenue Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 163.12 crore, up 32.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.12 crore in March 2021 up 32.43% from Rs. 123.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.30 crore in March 2021 up 257.34% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.85 crore in March 2021 down 1.8% from Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2020.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2020.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 41.30 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.88% returns over the last 6 months and 71.51% over the last 12 months.