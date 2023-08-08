Infibeam Avenue Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 697.29 crore, up 84.43% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 697.29 608.25 378.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 697.29 608.25 378.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 22.12 21.91 16.63 Depreciation 14.67 14.74 13.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 624.76 538.28 320.18 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.74 33.32 27.87 Other Income 2.24 17.57 2.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.98 50.89 30.64 Interest 0.63 0.73 0.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.35 50.16 30.30 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 37.35 50.16 30.30 Tax 9.58 13.01 7.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.77 37.15 23.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.77 37.15 23.29 Equity Share Capital 267.78 267.78 267.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.10 0.14 0.09 Diluted EPS 0.10 0.14 0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.10 0.14 0.09 Diluted EPS 0.10 0.14 0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited